'The View' reacts to Lizzo's controversial Lakers game fashion choice: 'Just let her live her life' "It doesn't matter what you think she needs," Whoopi Goldberg said.

"The View" co-hosts spoke their truth about artist Lizzo's fashion choice Tuesday morning, and it (probably) didn't hurt the singer one bit.

The "Truth Hurts" singer went viral after wearing a thong dress that exposed her backside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday. She showed off her looks by twerking while the Lakers Girls performed to her song "Juice."

Lizzo attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on Dec. 08, 2019, in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain discussed whether her outfit at the game was appropriate.

"I used to go to Laker[s] games all the time," Goldberg said. "If you're at a home game, folks are wearing their thing. They're wearing less clothing than the players are."

"I think Lizzo does what she always does. She dresses; she is who she is," Goldberg continued. "Laker[s] girls are dancing, legs are up, things are happening. People are doing their whole thing and bouncing and it's all about basketball."

Behar admitted that she didn't necessarily agree with Lizzo's fashion choice at first, but said she changed her mind after hearing Goldberg's point of view.

"At first, I saw it and I said that's really inappropriate, but now that you've convinced me, I think I'm going to wear that to this wedding I'm going to Friday night," she joked.

One of the arguments critics had made about Lizzo's exposing dress was that it's a family event. Hostin didn't believe the fact that children were watching the game was a good enough reason to condemn the outfit, but questioned if she needed to.

"I feel like she's this big, accomplished musician. She's a star. She plays the flute. She's a Grammy nominee," Hostin said. "I just don't think she needs it. I don't know. I don't think she needs to twerk with her butt out."

"Sometimes you're all up in a vibe someplace," McCain responded. "It certainly happens to me in Vegas sometimes."

"I'm nothing like Lizzo in the sense that she's an incredible performer and if I started dancing you would all run away screaming but she is amazing and I think she was probably having fun at a Lakers game," McCain continued. "Of all the things going on in the country... Really? Let her live. Just let her live her life."

Goldberg reiterated that Lizzo does what she likes and "doesn't care" what people think.

"That's the beauty. She doesn't care what anybody thinks, and when people don't care what anybody thinks, they live the life they want to until they don't want to do it anymore and then they live a new life."

