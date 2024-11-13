Long Island detective faces hate crime charges

A Rockville Centre Police Department detective was arrested Tuesday for allegedly harassing and intentionally damaging a man's vehicle because of the man's race in New York, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

John Murphy, 40, was charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, the department said.

A subcontractor for a cellular company was working in a sports utility vehicle on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. when Murphy approached him, who allegedly questioned what the subcontractor was doing in the area, according to a news release from the department.

Murphy is said to have identified himself as a law enforcement officer and refused to look at the worker's credentials. Murphy then allegedly kicked the vehicle the man was in, "causing damage, ripped off the light affixed to the top of the vehicle and threw it at the worker, who is Black, while using a racial slur," police said.

Courtroom pool photo of John Murphy, 40, of Manorville, who is a Rockville Centre Police Department detective, was charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th Degree as a Hate Crime. Pool via ABC News

"The victim here was just trying to do his job, when the defendant allegedly harassed him and damaged his vehicle," District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement on the arrest. "To make matters worse, the defendant is a sworn law enforcement officer, responsible for protecting the rights of citizens, rather than violating them, as is alleged here. I thank the Suffolk County Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit for taking this crime seriously and following the evidence no matter where it led. Such conduct will not be tolerated in Suffolk County."

Murphy was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday.

ABC News has not yet reached Murphy or his defense attorney for comment.

ABC News' Mark Crudele contributed to this report.