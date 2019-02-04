A pedestrian rolled across the hood of a car during a hit-and-run in Los Angeles that was caught on camera, according to police.

In a video released by the LAPD, a man is seen attempting to cross the street when he is struck by a car making a left turn. The car then drove off.

LAPD Central Traffic Division

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning on the corner of 8th Street and Lorena Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The LAPD is now looking for the suspect, who was driving a 2000 to 2010, 4-door Honda Civic, or a car with a similar body style.

The victim was left with minor injuries, according to police. They did not release the name of the victim.

“Even though pedestrians may have the right-of-way,” LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told ABC News, “always stay aware of cars and your surroundings to avoid accidents like these.”

If you have any information on the incident, contact Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division detectives at (213) 833-3713.