10 shot, 2 fatally, at Los Angeles New Year's warehouse party: Police

Ten people were shot, two fatally, during a New Year's party in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting occurred Monday around 1 a.m. local time at an unsanctioned warehouse party, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Police respond to a shooting at a Los Angeles warehouse, Jan. 1, 2024. KABC

Two victims died at the scene and eight others were transported to area hospitals in various conditions, police told KABC. Most of the injured victims self-transported to the hospital, police said.

No further details on the victims have been released.

A suspect remains at large, police told KABC. There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is possibly gang-related, police told KABC.