Los Angeles sheriff's deputy shot in patrol vehicle, office says

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a patrol vehicle in Palmdale on Saturday, his office said.

"At approximately 6 p.m. an LASD Palmdale Deputy was found in medical distress in front of Palmdale Sheriff Station," the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was "shot in his patrol car," law enforcement officials said.

The deputy was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, ABC News' KABC reported.

He was listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting was "senseless and horrific," said Janice Hahn, chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, on X.

"It is sickening, heartbreaking news," Scott Wilk, a California state senator, said on social media. "As we learn more details, my prayers are with the deputy, their family and the entire Palmdale community tonight."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.