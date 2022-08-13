What was that loud boom heard over Utah Saturday morning?

The boom was heard around 8:32 a.m. local time.

Utah residents were left puzzling over what caused a loud boom Saturday morning that reportedly shook some homes and was captured on home security cameras.

Officials were quickly able to rule out an earthquake or seismic activity, and it was not related to the state's military installations, Gov. Spencer Cox said on Twitter.

"We've received many reports of people feeling or hearing a 'boom' ~8:32 am. We can confirm that it was not an earthquake," the University of Utah Seismograph Stations tweeted.

The Utah National Guard also chimed in that the boom was not from any military training.

A GOES-17 Lightning Mapper posted by the National Weather Service Salt Lake City Utah in their Twitter account shows two reddish pixels over Davis and Morgan counties, that are not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar. NWS Salt Lake City suggests they might indicate a meteor trail or flash. @NWSSaltLakeCity

The leading and likely theory behind the boom is that it was caused by a meteor.

Satellite lightning detection picked up what was likely a meteor trail or flash over Davis and Morgan counties in northern Utah around 8:31 a.m., the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City.

The reddish pixels captured are "not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity," the National Weather Service said. "Likely the meteor trail/flash."

The agency also pointed to what it said was video confirmation of the meteor.

The video shows a bluish fireball speeding across the sky before disappearing behind clouds.

"In addition to satellite lightning detection picking up on the flash/tail, we've now got video confirmation of the meteor heard across northern Utah, southern Idaho and elsewhere this morning," the National Weather Service said.