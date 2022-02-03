Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards defends actions following Ronald Greene's death in police custody

This week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed his sympathy for the family of Ronald Greene -- who died while in police custody in May 2019 -- but he also continuously defended his actions following Greene's death.

"I have never told anyone public or private that Mr. Greene died in a car wreck," Edwards said. "I have never asked, directed or otherwise caused anybody to alter, delay, change, modify whatever you want to say about the investigation."

Edwards' comments at a press conference in Baton Rouge came after a report that he was notified, within hours of Greene's death, that the 49-year-old Black man had been involved in a brutal struggle with police. Despite knowing that, the report alleges, Edwards never publicly questioned the police’s much different public story that Greene had died in a car crash.

Edwards said several times during the press conference this week that he will not make any excuses for his actions. He also said that no family should ever have to experience what the Greene family has experienced and continues to go through. "I think we have to acknowledge racism when we see it. I think we have to make sure that we call it what it is," the governor said.

Edwards denied that he delayed or interfered with the investigation.

"There are implications that I knew more or that one or more of my staff members tried to cover up what happened. I will say that that is simply and categorically false," he said. "It is sad. It is regrettable that I am here under these circumstances talking about these things. But unfortunately, it is unavoidable. But we can do better. We must do better."

Last May, the Associated Press published body camera footage of Greene's arrest. The video showed state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.

Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, claimed Edwards lied about the arrest to the media, and said she is tired of the disrespect.

"This language of us talking about the unfairness that everyone's all of a sudden attacking John Edwards, it's another slap in my face that he can say that and in the same breath say he's sorry, what happened to Ronnie was horrific," Hardin said. "But at first he made every attempt to take the blame off of his troopers."

"Everyone has to be held accountable -- arrest and jail time," she said. "I'm talking about serious jail time. We're not talking about a few months."

Hardin said the family is still looking for answers from the governor and she will continue to try to get justice for her son.

"I would love for the day that somebody would just say 'Hey, let's fix this, enough is enough.' I would love for someone to put the brakes on this, because if they don't, when will it stop? When will it stop?" Hardin said. "My son, I miss him so much. And all I can say is I cannot rest and I will not rest until someone pays for his murder. And my son was murdered. He was beaten to death with no mercy."