Louisiana police officer found dead during search for suspect in several shootings

A Louisiana State Police officer was found dead in Ascension Parish Saturday night as law enforcement authorities have swept across the region looking for a suspect in the murder of one person and the shooting of several others.

The New Orleans branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was assisting on scene where the officer was found dead and confirmed the death was tied to "a manhunt for a gunman tied to multiple shootings in several parishes this weekend."

The ATF did not release information on how the officer died or how the suspect was specifically tied to the officer's death.

Authorities have spent Saturday searching for Matthew Mire, 31, who is suspected of breaking into a home and shooting two people in Prairieville around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Schexnayder, 43, and Pamela Adair, 37, were both taken to the hospital where Adair later died. Schexnayder is in critical but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Just hours earlier, in nearby Livingston Parish, Mire is suspected of breaking into another home and shooting two other people. In that incident a woman was shot twice in the arm and leg and a man was shot once in the arm. Both are expected to recover, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

"The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots," Ard said. "We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims."

Mire is believed to have stolen a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado from that scene, authorities said.

At 5 a.m., a Louisiana state trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck in East Baton Rouge Parish when they came under fire from the driver, authorities said. The officer was not struck, but law enforcement believes the driver was Mire.

Mire is considered armed and dangerous, police said.