Louisville bank shooting: What to know about the victims

The four victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank Monday morning have been identified by police, as well as the 26-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while running toward the gunfire.
The Louisville Metro Police Department identified Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64, as the four people killed at Old National Bank.
Nine other people, including the officer, were injured in the shooting, according to authorities.
Here's what we know about the victims:
Nickolas Wilt, 26
Among the injured is 26-year-old police officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot in the head while responding, according to police.
He underwent brain surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.
Wilt just graduated from the police academy on March 31.
Juliana Farmer, 45
Farmer was killed during Monday's shooting, police confirmed.
