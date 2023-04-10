Louisville bank shooting: What to know about the victims

Four people were killed and nine others injured at the Old National Bank.

The four victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank Monday morning have been identified by police, as well as the 26-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while running toward the gunfire.

The Louisville Metro Police Department identified Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64, as the four people killed at Old National Bank.

Nine other people, including the officer, were injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Nickolas Wilt, 26

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the Louisville Metro Police Department, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during the mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Ky., on April 10, 2023. Louisville Metro Police Department

Among the injured is 26-year-old police officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot in the head while responding, according to police.

He underwent brain surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Wilt just graduated from the police academy on March 31.

Juliana Farmer, 45

Juliana Farmer, in an undated photo, was killed during a mass shooting in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. Courtesy Monica Coates

Farmer was killed during Monday's shooting, police confirmed.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.