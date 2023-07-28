Louisville officer shot in head at mass shooting to be discharged over 3 months later

Nickolas Wilt was critically hurt just days after graduating from the academy.

A Louisville police officer critically wounded in a mass shooting at a bank in April will finally be heading home on Friday.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old rookie who was shot in the head, will be discharged Friday after more than three months of hospitalization and rehab treatments.

Officer Nikolas Wilt will be discharged after more than 3 1/2 months of medical care after facing an active shooter April 10, 2023 in Louisville. Louisville Police dept

Wilt graduated from the police academy on March 31 and was shot just days later, on April 10, while responding to an active shooter at Old National Bank.

Wilt "never hesitates," Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at an April press briefing as body camera footage was released. "This young man went back in to the line of fire."

Law enforcement officers gather outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

The suspected gunman, a 25-year-old man who worked at the bank, was killed by officers after fatally shooting five people.

The police department said Friday of Wilt's release, "This is the day we have all been praying for."

The Louisville community is invited to gather at the Southeast Christian Church parking lot at 12:30 p.m. as Wilt and his family drive by.

"This will be the first time, Officer Wilt will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him," the department said. "The Wilt Family asks for continued support and prayers as they transition him home."