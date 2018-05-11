Love triangle spirals into wild car-chase shooting, with 1 dead

A heart-pounding car chase in Michigan involving a love triangle and gunfire from a moving car ended with the alleged shooter’s suicide, according to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ-TV.

Police dashcam video of the May 9 incident released by the Dearborn Police Department shows one driver firing at another, with pursuing officers ramming their cruiser into the back of the shooter’s vehicle.

“Tactical training kicked in,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad told WXYZ. “We can never come up with every scenario but our officers trained well enough to think on their feet.”

Dearborn police told the station that it all started at an unnamed woman’s home in Melvindale, Michigan, where her ex-boyfriend Ruben Salinas came to confront her new boyfriend. When Salinas allegedly took out a gun, the boyfriend ran to his truck and drove off.

Salinas followed him in his car, shooting at the victim’s truck, WXYZ reported.

Police reportedly began tailing the suspect after the other driver called 911. The chase ended at Beaumont Oakwood Hospital in nearby Dearborn, where the suspect reportedly shot himself.

The victim was not seriously injured, according to WXYZ, and police later found an AR-15 rifle in Salinas’ car.