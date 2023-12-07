Made in America: Christmas trees at local farms, national forests and your backyard

Learn about the people behind the American-made gifts under the tree.

For the 12th year running, ABC News' "World News Tonight" is spotlighting small businesses across the country making and selling American-made products in its annual Made in America Christmas series – and it all starts with the tree.

From chopping your own at a farm or a national park to planting one in your backyard, David Muir shares how Americans can find the perfect tree for the holiday season.

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir speaks with David Stess, who sells trees from local farms in SoHo, New York City. ABC News

While strolling the sidewalks in SoHo, New York City, you'll find David Stess, a photographer who's been selling trees for the past 13 years. He spends part of the year working on farms in America and during the winter season, he lives in the city and helps New Yorkers find the perfect tree to gather around at Christmastime.

Stess told Muir that he sees "what farms and farmers are up against" each year, and thinks that purchasing a tree "helps a lot" when it comes to supporting their livelihood.

In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, tree farmer Charles Sturgill was behind the frasier fir that Muir spotted at Stess' tree stand. The farm was founded in 1968, and Sturgill planted his own tree on the farm 30 years ago when he was just a teenager.

Olivia Garcia with the White River National Forest in Colorado. ABC News

Families can also harvest their very own holiday tree at their favorite national forest. This is the fourth season the USDA Forest Service is selling Christmas tree permits, which must be purchased prior to the visit either online or at district ranger stations.

By cutting down a tree at a national park, you can create a memorable experience that also maintains the forest's overall health by helping to "thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees," according to Recreation.gov.

Olivia Garcia of the White River National Forest in Colorado shared some tips before heading to your national forest to chop down a tree for the holiday season.

"Make sure that you bundle up, dress really warm. Get a warm coat warm pants, good waterproof boots, gloves a hat dress for the elements," Garcia said. She added that it's important to measure the room you're planning to place your tree in and the size of your door beforehand.

Also in Sunny Colorado is Brian Banks with the Pike and San Isabel National Forest, west of Colorado Springs. Banks revealed that the most popular trees are the Douglas fir and the blue spruce.

Jonathan Claasen, co-founder of Jonsteen Tree Company in California. ABC News

If you're looking to plant some roots for your Christmases ahead, look no further than the Jonsteen Tree Company in California. Various types of evergreen trees are available to purchase as seedlings, shipped to you, and then planted to enjoy for years to come.

Previously featured on Made in America, Jonsteen Tree Company co-founder Jonathan Claasen has been listening to feedback from "World News Tonight" viewers.

"In the years since we first met you, David, we've heard from people all over the country," Claasen said. "While we started out growing really tiny seedlings … what people told us is they wanted a little bit larger trees."

"Now, we're growing larger tree specimens that we can still ship all over America," he added.

The holiday season isn't just about the gifts under the tree. It's about the people behind them. Throughout the month of December, "World News Tonight with David Muir" will feature companies and products that are American-made, and tell the stories of the founders, creators, and workers bringing them to Americans.

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are now available to stream on YouTube.