Made in America: Companies featured by ABC's David Muir are preparing Christmas dinner

These companies have been working hard to make the Christmas dinner bell.

With Christmas just 10 days away, these American companies have been working hard to be ready by the dinner bell.

In Los Angeles, the bakery Delight Patisserie has been baking over 3,000 custom cookies a day -- for Santa and the whole family. Owner Celine Zhou said they're hiring to keep up with the demand.

"I'm so excited to show you the custom message cookie we have done for you… And this is the message, "Happy holidays, David!" Zhou told "World News Tonight."

Nearby, in Riverside, California, Banza sells their famous pasta made from chickpeas. The product is made by a 125-person workforce.

Scott and Brian Rudolph are brothers and the co-founders.

Scott Rudolph said the company works with U.S.-based farmers and factory employers to supply their chickpeas.

"[We're] working hard so that everyone can have delicious and notorious, easy family meals during the holidays," said Scott Rudolph.

Brian Rudolph added that their chickpea pasta are not just perfect for the holidays, in fact, they hope people will find ways to include them in everyday meals.

"Our mission is to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans," said Brian Rudolph. "Chickpeas are high in protein, lower in carbs and they're great for people and the planet."

Banza products can be found in more than 18,000 stores across the county.

Manoj Venugopal, the head of manufacturing at Banza, said they've seen massive growth over the past year.

"It's been really exciting to work here at Banza," said Venugopal. "The best part is Banza's made in America!"

Banza is not the only West Coast company expanding quickly. Coffee subscription service Groundwork Coffee employs 190 workers across Oregon and California.

"Our mission is to source and share exceptional organic coffee that inspires people to work hard, dream big, and impact the world," said CEO Eddy Cola, who added that coffee subscriptions can make a great holiday gift.