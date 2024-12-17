Made in America: Missouri hat company hopes to revive Kansas City's textile industry

Sandlot Goods aims to make Kansas City a leader in the garment industry again.

The "World News Tonight" Made in America Christmas series continues with another small town triumph -- high quality hats from Missouri.

Sandlot Goods staff standing outside the Kansas City, Missouri factory. Blake Hamilton

While the textile industry has largely been sent overseas, Sandlot Goods seeks to bring Kansas City back to its glory days as leader in the garment industry.

Every design, cut and stitch is crafted in Sandlot Good's Kansas City factory, which includes 45 workers and 10 new hires, all to fulfill the more than 115,000 hat orders that have been placed so far this year.

Garret Prather, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Sandlot Goods. Blake Hamilton

"Our specialty is twofold, manufacturing in the US and producing a high quality hat," Garret Prather, vice president for strategic partnerships at Sandlot Goods, said. "We make a ball cap worth passing down."

Baseball hats and caps are Sandlot Good's best-selling product, but they also make wallets, belts, coasters, tees and more.

Veterans playing a round of Shuffle Gold in San Antonio, Texas. Courtesy of Shuffle Golf

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Made in America spotlighted Shuffle Golf, from the company i-PlayLLC.

Shuffle Golf, invented by dad-daughter duo Danielle and Jeff Storey from Denver, Colorado, combines shuffleboard and golfing.

Shuffle Gold factory workers in Calhoun, Georgia. Courtesy of Shuffle Golf

Four years later, the game's success has helped the company grow to hire new workers to help make the golf putting games in Calhoun, Georgia.

They've also donated over 100 games to the National Disabled Veterans Clinic across America -- VA hospitals in Michigan, West Virginia and Texas are all using Shuffle Golf in their clinics.

Jonathan Claasen, co-founder of Jonsteen Tree Company in California. ABC News

No matter the shape or size, gifts made in America are the perfect to place under the Christmas tree this year. And thanks to the Jonsteen Tree Company in McKinleyville, California, anyone can grow a Christmas tree in their backyard.

Kateln Colburn and Skyler Cordero packing up trees at Jonsteen Tree Company in California. Courtesy of Jonsteen Tree Company

First featured on Made in America in 2017, Jonsteen Tree Company has hired six new workers since last year.

Hagen Foreman with his Jonsteen Tree Company evergreen tree in 2022, and again in 2024. Courtesy of Jonsteen Tree Company

The Jonsteen Tree Company can ship Christmas Tree Kits so you can plant an evergreen tree and enjoy it for years to come.

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are available to stream on YouTube.