The Langs hope Heat Straps' items will be passed down to future generations.

Made in America: Firefighter brothers create gear to survive fires and clothing to last a lifetime

An idea created by two brothers to help their fellow firefighters in the line of duty has expanded to support the everyday American on the job with clothing that will last.

For the 13th year running, ABC News' "World News Tonight" is spotlighting small businesses across the country making and selling American-made products in its annual Made in America Christmas series.

Jordan and Tyler Lang, firefighters and co-founders of Heat Straps LLC. Heat Straps LLC

To kick off the season, anchor David Muir went inside the Heat Straps factory in Passaic, New Jersey, where brothers Jordan and Tyler Lang are on a mission to "create heritage workwear reminiscent of a bygone era," they note on their website.

It all started when Jordan was in the fire academy and noticed that his fellow firemen kept dropping their gloves. That observation sparked an idea -- fire resistant glove straps.

Soon after, "Heat Straps" were born. The Lang brothers created their company in 2018, to sell its namesake product.

"You can take off your glove. Do whatever you have to do, take your glove back on, put it on," Jordan told Muir as he demonstrated the straps at the factory.

Jordan and Tyler Lang's father, Captain George Lang, in the line of duty in 2011. Heat Straps LLC

The brothers' father, Captain George Lang, encouraged them to pursue their big idea. He was a fireman too, as was their grandfather.

"We are third generation career fireman," Jordan said of his family's history. "Kind of like a bloodline thing."

"The best job in the world," he added.

Now, firefighters across the nation are using their American-made Heat Straps, and the brothers have grown as a company to make heritage American workwear clothing, made in the U.S.A. with a lifetime guarantee.

The clothing is made using American fabric, all hand dyed and sewn in New Jersey.

"Those gloves, obviously, they have to survive fire and protect firefighters. That feels like that's the foundation for all the rest of your products," Muir said. "You're not going into the fire with them, but they're meant to survive, meant to last a long time. Tough products from a couple of tough brothers."

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir tries on Heat Straps' Deck coat, made with sheepskin from Texas and wool from Connecticut. ABC News

Heat Straps' jackets and coats are "made like they used to," Muir said. He tried on the Deck coat, made with Mouton sheepskin from Texas and wool from Connecticut, and said it made him feel ready for his "upstate winter."

"This is made to be a lifetime coat," Jordan said, noting that it can be passed from generation to generation.

Muir also tried on the Truckman coat, thoughtfully named for firefighters in uniform blue.

Jordan and Tyler Lang, co-founders of Heat Straps LLC in the Passaic, New Jersey factory. Heat Straps LLC

Jordan said that he and his brother Tyler "take a lot of pride" in their products and "making things that are going to last."

"I get phone calls all of the time, thanking us for what we do," Tyler said.

Third generation cattle rancher Brandon Brooks at the Brooks Family Ranch in Ronant, Montana. ABC News

One of those calls came from a third generation cattle rancher at the Brooks Family Ranch in Ronan, Montana.

Brandon Brooks told "World News Tonight" that his Chief vest is "built like a tank" due to its wax canvas -- which cuts the cold Montana wind and fights the rain -- and the wool lining that keeps him warm.

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir with Jordan and Tyler Lang at the Heat Straps factory in Passaic, New Jersey. ABC News

Back at the Heat Straps factory in New Jersey, the Lang brothers are ready for orders from "World News Tonight" viewers looking for products that have been made in America.

"It's like, how far can we push ourselves to keep on growing … sourcing and creating the best stuff that we possibly can," Jordan said.

Muir offered the Lang brothers words of encouragement.

"We're rooting for you," Muir said. "Keep growing."

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are available to stream on YouTube.