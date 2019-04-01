Magician David Blaine is under investigation by the New York City Police Department after two women came forward with sexual assault allegations, a police source told ABC News.

Both allegations fall outside the statute of limitations, according to the source.

An NYPD spokesman said in a statement, "The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."

"We are aware of the allegations," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a previously scheduled Monday press conference. "There's an active special victims investigation."

Blaine has not been charged nor has he been interviewed, according to the police source. Blaine told The Daily Beast he has no comment.