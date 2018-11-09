A federal grand jury in Manhattan on Friday returned a 30-count indictment against Cesar Sayoc, who allegedly mailed 16 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Trump and CNN.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The charges include the use of a weapon of mass destruction, interstate transportation of explosives, illegal mailing of explosives and threatening interstate communications.

The charges focus only on the IEDs sent to George Soros, Robert De Niro, Hillary Clinton, James Clapper and John Brennan, the indictment said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.