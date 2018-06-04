The Maine woman who allegedly mowed down a man with her car during a baseball game Friday night now faces manslaughter charges.

A Springvale judge set a $500,000 cash bail for Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine.

Sharrow did not enter a plea, a district court clerk confirmed to ABC News.

ABC News

The 51-year-old woman was recorded on camera plowing through a fence at Goodall Park and rounding the baseball field diamond counterclockwise, sending ballplayers into a panic to seek safety, officials with the York County Sheriff's Office said.

As Sharrow motored back into the middle of the field and through the gate, she allegedly struck 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, officials said. Parkhurst died while en route to a local hospital.

"I pitched to one batter and then I heard, like, rubber burning and everyone looked up and then I heard screaming," Zachary McMurtry told ABC affiliate WMTW in Maine.

His friend, Makena Murphy, recorded Sharrow driving hazardously around the diamond.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Sharrow has two prior convictions for driving under the influence, WMTW reported. She is due back in court on Sept. 5.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.