Major fire erupts at a warehouse outside of Los Angeles

More than 100 firefighters and dozens of fire trucks responded to a massive fire that erupted in an industrial area in Compton, California, early Friday morning, according to officials.

The fire, which began around 4:30 a.m., quickly spread through several businesses and destroyed a row of buses parked nearby, releasing a thick plume of smoke.

Officials said the commercial complex included a wood pallet yard, transportation business and a family-owned mattress company.

Multiple structures were burned to the ground, at least a dozen buses were scorched, several transformers reportedly exploded and power lines were downed as the fire continued to rage, according to ABC Owned station KABC-TV.

Multiple fire agencies spent upwards of three hours getting the fire under control. The Compton Fire Department cited an issue with water pressure from some fire hydrants.

By 7:45 a.m, the fire was deemed “under control.” No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.