5 major headlines to start the week

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The president says it's a "complete fabrication" that he's concerned about Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

Poweshiek County Sheriffs Office

The desperate search continues for Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished from Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 16.

Xinhua via Newscom

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the drones that exploded near him at a military event Saturday were part of an attempt to assassinate him.

Khaula Jamil

Pakistan has undertaken anti-polio campaigns that have brought the number of new cases in the country close to zero.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Sharks are adapting to an ever-hotter planet by changing when and where they swim, breed and hunt, and that could force other species to adapt, too.