5 major headlines to start the week

Aug 12, 2018, 6:38 PM ET
PHOTO: DC Metro Police form a protective phalanx around participants in the white supremacist "Unite the Right rally" as they march toward the White House, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington, DC.PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WATCH Counter-protester rallies in memory of her veteran grandfather

Thousands gathered in Washington D.C., on the anniversary of the protest that killed Heather Heyer.

An airline worker stole an empty passenger jet, crash landing it on a nearby island an hour later.

Former Trump administration official and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman slams the president in an upcoming book.

NFL players continue to protest the national anthem as the opening week of the preseason commences.

And NASA has launched a probe that will get scientists the closest data from the sun that they've ever had.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Participants in the Unite the Right 2 rally, led by Jason Kessler, center, wearing a suit and carrying a flag, march to Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, Aug. 12, 2018.Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP
Participants in the "Unite the Right 2" rally, led by Jason Kessler, center, wearing a suit and carrying a flag, march to Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, Aug. 12, 2018.

Unite the Right rally supporters dwarfed by counter-protesters in DC on Charlottesville anniversary

The Unite the Right Rally was held in Washington, D.C., with the amount of counter-protesters far outweighing the white supremacists and white nationalists who came out to protest on the anniversary of Heather Heyer's death in Charlottesville last year.

PHOTO: An empty passenger airplane, stolen from the Seattle-Tacoma airport, makes an unlikely upside-down aerial loop, then flying low over Puget Sound before crashing into the sparsely populated Ketron Island in Washington, Aug. 10, 2018.John Wauldron/AFP/Getty Images
An empty passenger airplane, stolen from the Seattle-Tacoma airport, makes an unlikely upside-down aerial loop, then flying low over Puget Sound before crashing into the sparsely populated Ketron Island in Washington, Aug. 10, 2018.

Airline worker who stole plane told air traffic controllers: 'I don't want to hurt no one'

A Horizon Air ground services worker died after he hijacked a 76-seat airliner, which was captured on video doing giant loops in the air and other risky stunts during its hour-long flight, before crash landing on a nearby island.

PHOTO: Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, Oct. 27, 2017.Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE
Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, Oct. 27, 2017.

Trump calls Omarosa a 'low-life'; says Sessions is 'scared stiff'

Trump referred to former White House staffer Omarosa Maginault Newman as a "low-life" after details of her upcoming book were revealed.

PHOTO: Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018.Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images
Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018.

Trump blasts NFL players for kneeling during anthem: 'Stand proudly .... or be suspended without pay'

NFL players continue to kneel, raise fists and show other forms of protest during the national anthem as the first week of the 2018 preseason began.

PHOTO: Engineers examine the Parker Solar Probe during a media preview at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., March 28, 2018.Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Engineers examine the Parker Solar Probe during a media preview at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., March 28, 2018.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe to give closest look ever at the sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is on its way to the sun, where it will send back data on the star's corona and solar wind.

Comments