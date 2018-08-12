5 major headlines to start the week

Thousands gathered in Washington D.C., on the anniversary of the protest that killed Heather Heyer.

An airline worker stole an empty passenger jet, crash landing it on a nearby island an hour later.

Former Trump administration official and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman slams the president in an upcoming book.

NFL players continue to protest the national anthem as the opening week of the preseason commences.

And NASA has launched a probe that will get scientists the closest data from the sun that they've ever had.

The Unite the Right Rally was held in Washington, D.C., with the amount of counter-protesters far outweighing the white supremacists and white nationalists who came out to protest on the anniversary of Heather Heyer's death in Charlottesville last year.

A Horizon Air ground services worker died after he hijacked a 76-seat airliner, which was captured on video doing giant loops in the air and other risky stunts during its hour-long flight, before crash landing on a nearby island.

Trump referred to former White House staffer Omarosa Maginault Newman as a "low-life" after details of her upcoming book were revealed.

NFL players continue to kneel, raise fists and show other forms of protest during the national anthem as the first week of the 2018 preseason began.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is on its way to the sun, where it will send back data on the star's corona and solar wind.