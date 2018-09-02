5 major headlines to start the week

Two former presidents eulogized John McCain at the late senator's funeral.

The current president was not invited to the funeral, but that didn't stop speakers from taking veiled shots at him.

The father of a 20-year-old woman allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant doesn't want her death to be used to "advance racist views."

An eastern German city has been the site of far-right protests by newly emboldened Nazi sympathizers.

And the death of a beloved teacher has led to a drive for school supplies to help needy children.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush said their political rivalries with the fiery McCain evolved into a memorable friendship.

Meghan McCain, the senator's daughter, and others took not-so-subtle digs at President Trump, who had a complicated relationship with McCain.

Rob Tibbetts said his daughter, Mollie, would have disapproved of "advancing views she believed were profoundly racist."

A controversial 2015 immigration law has brought far-right protestors in Chemnitz, Germany, out of the shadows.

After Cassandra "Sassie" Cline was killed by an alligator in South Carolina last month, her loved ones wanted to keep her spirit alive by helping students.