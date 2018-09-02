5 major headlines to start the week

Sep 2, 2018, 4:41 PM ET
PHOTO: An Honor Guard carries the casket of the late Sen. John McCain from the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Sept. 1, 2018.PlayEric Thayer/Reuters
WATCH Meghan McCain tribute to John McCain

Two former presidents eulogized John McCain at the late senator's funeral.

The current president was not invited to the funeral, but that didn't stop speakers from taking veiled shots at him.

The father of a 20-year-old woman allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant doesn't want her death to be used to "advance racist views."

An eastern German city has been the site of far-right protests by newly emboldened Nazi sympathizers.

And the death of a beloved teacher has led to a drive for school supplies to help needy children.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Sept. 1, 2018.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Sept. 1, 2018.

John McCain recalled as loving father, joking friend, statesman who 'called on us to be better'

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush said their political rivalries with the fiery McCain evolved into a memorable friendship.

PHOTO: Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial services for her father Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial services for her father Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018.

The subtle digs at President Trump during John McCain's funeral

Meghan McCain, the senator's daughter, and others took not-so-subtle digs at President Trump, who had a complicated relationship with McCain.

PHOTO: Mollie Tibbetts is seen here in this undated file photo.Jenny Fiebelkorn/Special to the Register via USA Today Network
Mollie Tibbetts is seen here in this undated file photo.

Mollie Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'

Rob Tibbetts said his daughter, Mollie, would have disapproved of "advancing views she believed were profoundly racist."

PHOTO: Members of right-wing extremist groups gather for a demonstration on Sept. 1, 2018, in Chemnitz, Germany.Sarah Hucal/ABC News
Members of right-wing extremist groups gather for a demonstration on Sept. 1, 2018, in Chemnitz, Germany.

Right-wing protests fueled by anti-immigrant sentiment continue in Germany

A controversial 2015 immigration law has brought far-right protestors in Chemnitz, Germany, out of the shadows.

PHOTO: Cassandra Sassie Cline died after an alligator attack, Aug. 20, 2018, in Hilton Head, South Carolina.Julia Meza
Cassandra "Sassie" Cline died after an alligator attack, Aug. 20, 2018, in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

School supply drive in honor of teacher killed by alligator is fetching donations from across the nation

After Cassandra "Sassie" Cline was killed by an alligator in South Carolina last month, her loved ones wanted to keep her spirit alive by helping students.

Comments