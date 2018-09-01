Obama, George W. Bush to speak at memorial service for McCain in Washington

Family members, former presidents and other dignitaries will pay tribute to the late Sen. John McCain in Washington Saturday, the fourth of five days of memorials that have been planned to celebrate his life.

After lying in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, McCain's remains will be moved to the National Cathedral for a memorial service on Saturday morning. The procession carrying McCain's casket will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where wife Cindy McCain will lay a wreath honoring servicemen and women who died during the Vietnam War.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the procession carrying McCain's casket will travel to the Washington National Cathedral. The national memorial service for McCain is set to begin around 10 a.m.

The late senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, will deliver a tribute and several other family members are expected to contribute readings during the service.

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are also expected to speak, as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham and Kelly Ayotte, former Sen. Joe Lieberman and Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Funeral services for former presidents have been held at the National Cathedral since 1901, according to its website. Most recently, a service for former President Gerald Ford was held there in 2007. The cathedral has also hosted funeral and memorial services for dignitaries such as astronaut Neil Armstrong and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

ABC News will broadcast coverage of the services starting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday on the ABC network and ABC News Live on Roku. There will be full coverage of the memorial service on ABCNews.com.