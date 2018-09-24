Brett Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey Ford has reached a deal to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning in an open hearing.

Six siblings of Arizona congressman Paul Gosar starred in a video for his opponent in the upcoming election, denouncing their brother.

A school district superintendent in Texas resigned after making racist comments about NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Trump administration has proposed rules that could deny green cards to immigrants if they've received government assistance, including food stamps.

And finally, music sensation Rihanna has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary by Barbados, her home country.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Researchgate.net | AP, FILE

The deal follows wrangling over the dates and conditions of Ford's testimony, when she'll discuss the allegation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her in high school. The Supreme Court nominee has denied the allegation.