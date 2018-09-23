Kavanaugh accuser, Senate panel agree to more details: Thursday hearing will be open

Sep 23, 2018, 1:47 PM ET
PHOTO: Judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Sept. 4, 2018 in Washington.Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Sept. 4, 2018 in Washington.

The California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her has reached agreement with the Senate Judiciary Committee on some details of her upcoming testimony, including that she will testify at 10 a.m. Thursday in an open hearing.

Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys issued a statement Sunday after achieving what they described as "important progress on our call this morning with Senate Judiciary Committee staff members."

PHOTO: Professor Christine Blasey Ford is pictured in an undated image shared to ResearchGate, a website that described itself as, a professional network for scientists and researchers.researchgate.net
Professor Christine Blasey Ford is pictured in an undated image shared to ResearchGate, a website that described itself as, "a professional network for scientists and researchers."

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," the lawyers' statement reads.

