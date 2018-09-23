Kavanaugh accuser, Senate panel agree to more details: Thursday hearing will be open

The California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her has reached agreement with the Senate Judiciary Committee on some details of her upcoming testimony, including that she will testify at 10 a.m. Thursday in an open hearing.

Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys issued a statement Sunday after achieving what they described as "important progress on our call this morning with Senate Judiciary Committee staff members."

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," the lawyers' statement reads.