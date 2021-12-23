'Major industrial accident' at Exxon Mobil plant in Texas, sheriffs say

"Some injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area," sheriffs said.

Authorities in Texas said they were investigating a "major industrial accident" at the Exxon Mobil Baytown Area plant, with some injuries reported.

"Some injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

"Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility," Exxon Mobil Baytown Area said on Twitter. "At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

