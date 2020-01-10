Major storm set to bring ice, snow, flooding, tornadoes: Latest forecast Nineteen states from Texas to Maine are under flood, ice and snow alerts.

Dangerous storm brings severe weather from tornadoes to snow Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

A major storm is developing in the southern Plains Friday and is threatening to bring tornadoes, flash flooding and freezing precipitation to the central U.S.

Here's the latest forecast:

Friday

Dallas, Austin, Houston, Little Rock, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Shreveport, Louisiana, are all in the path of the storm Friday. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the biggest threat, but large hail is also possible.

To the north of that severe weather, heavy rain is forecast to slam into the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes, which may cause flash flooding late Friday into Saturday.

Saturday

By Saturday, the major storm system moves east into the Gulf Coast states, bringing damaging winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes.

New Orleans, Montgomery, Birmingham and Jackson, Mississippi, will all be in the cross hairs.

By late Saturday and into Saturday night, even Atlanta will see some strong to severe storms.

Further north, ice and snow are forecast from western Oklahoma to Wisconsin to Michigan. Some areas could see up to 1 foot of snow.

Sunday

The storm system moves into the Northeast by Saturday night into Sunday.

Most parts of the Northeast will see rain. But in northern New England, some areas could get heavy snow and ice accumulation.