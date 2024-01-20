Majority of US dealing with deep mid-winter chill as temperatures plummet over weekend

More than 15 million Americans are currently under alerts for snow and ice.

More than 15 million Americans are currently under alerts for snow and ice while the number currently under alerts for cold weather is hovering around 130 million.

Friday’s storm made for a winter wonderland in many parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast as Philadelphia picked up 4.6 inches of snow from the storm along with a few reports of up to 6 inches nearby in southern New Jersey.

That storm moved out to sea on Friday night, but lake effect snow bands will stick around for at least another few days.

Meanwhile, an intense snow band walloped northwestern Indiana yesterday, dropping 32 inches of snow in less than 24 hours in Pinola.

Overall, however, quiet and cold weather will be in store for much of the eastern half of the U.S. over the weekend.

Girls walk through the Capitol Hill neighborhood dragging sleds, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, as school was cancelled due to snow in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The cold snap will be making its way deeper into the South this on Saturday and Sunday, with freeze alerts as far south as Fort Myers, Florida, and even into south Texas as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, the West is dealing with another storm system coming onshore from the Pacific as rounds of rainfall will be soaking the coastal areas up and down the West Coast with around 1 to 3 inches of rain expected this weekend in central and northern California.

Over the next several days, coastal rain and heavy mountain snow will be common across much of the West.

In addition to the rain, heavy mountain snowfall has prompted winter alerts from the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the Cascades and into the Rockies this weekend.