Man gets 25 years for stabbing Queens mom Orsolya Gaal

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal.

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a New York City mom of two to death and dumping her body in one of her son's hockey bags.

David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter for the April 2022 killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, whose body was discovered in a duffel bag in Queens.

David Bonola is taken from the NYPD 112th Precinct station in Queens, April 21, 2022. New York Daily News/TNS via Getty Images

"This was a brutal killing, and no amount of prison time can bring the victim back to her loved ones," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Today's sentencing, however, provides a measure of justice and I hope the victim's family can rest easier knowing that the person responsible was held fully accountable."

According to the charges, around 12:30 a.m. on April 16, Bonola arrived at the home Gaal shared with her husband and two sons.

Police at the scene where a duffel bag with the body of Orsolya Gaal was found in Kew Gardens, Queens in New York, April 16, 2022. WABC

Bonola and the victim, who knew each other, started to argue, and when the fight escalated, Bonola slashed Gaal's throat and stabbed her more than 50 times, according to the charges.

Around 4:15 a.m., Bonola was captured on a nearby home's security video wheeling a hockey duffel bag belonging to one of Gaal's sons, according to the charges. The bag, which contained Gaal's body, was found at about 8 a.m.