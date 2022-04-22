Mom dumped in son's hockey bag had throat slashed, asked suspect to leave multiple times

The handyman and the 51-year-old victim allegedly had an off-and-on affair.

The New York City mother of two whose body was found inside a duffel bag had asked her alleged killer to leave her house "multiple times" before she was stabbed to death, according to prosecutors.

The suspect, handyman David Bonola, was arrested early Thursday, days after he allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal over 50 times, slashed her throat and dumped her body in her son's hockey bag, the NYPD said.

Bonola, 44, and Gaal 51, had been having an off-and-on affair for two years, according to police.

Bonola allegedly killed Gaal in her Queens home early Saturday while her 13-year-old son was upstairs, officials said.

"Because she knew him, she let him into the house. He then engaged her in a verbal dispute and unfortunately she had to ask him to leave multiple times," assistant district attorney Josh Garland said.

Prosecutors said Bonola allegedly dragged Gaal's body through "a quiet residential neighborhood," leaving a trail of blood leading back to her home.

"Two boys are left without a mother and a young teenager faces the added trauma of being home when this heinous murder took place," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Police said Bonola offered to speak to authorities on Wednesday and made incriminating statements during questioning. Bonola was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Bonola appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bail on second-degree murder charges. He was placed on suicide watch at the request of his defense attorney and is due back in court next week.