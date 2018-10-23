A man arrested for allegedly touching a woman's breast on an airplane, according to court documents, told authorities "the president of the United States says it's OK to grab women by their private parts."

Bruce Alexander was on a Houston-to-Albuquerque flight on Sunday when he twice leaned forward and touched the breast of a woman sitting in front of him, court records show.

The woman, who wasn't identified, told authorities she thought the first of two touchings may have been accidental, while the second clearly wasn't.

According to court documents, after she dozed off and was touched again "she rose from her seat, turned around and told the passenger behind her that she didn't know why he thought it was OK and he needed to stop."

A crew member relocated the woman to a different seat.

Alexander, whose hands matched those described by the victim -- "thick fingers, were hairy and dirty finger nails" -- was arrested when the plane landed.

Alexander has been charged with abusive sexual contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later today.

It's unclear at this time whether Alexander has retained legal counsel.

