The Alaska man charged with shooting and killing five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last year agreed today to plead guilty and serve a life sentence.

Interested in Fort Lauderdale Shooting? Add Fort Lauderdale Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Fort Lauderdale Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Prosecutors agreed to stop considering the death penalty for Esteban Santiago, 28, who originally pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the January 2017 shooting.

Lynne Sladky/AP, FILE

The announcement came at a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

A change-of-plea hearing is expected to be scheduled after a May 23 hearing to determine whether Santiago is mentally fit to change his plea to guilty.

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via Reuters, FILE

Santiago has been treated for schizophrenia since his arrest.

Santiago flew into Fort Lauderdale from Anchorage, retrieved a handgun from his checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing, prosecutors said. He told the FBI he was under government mind-control at the time.