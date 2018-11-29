Man accused of setting fire to New Jersey mansion now faces murder charges

Paul Caneiro, the brother of a man found slain alongside his wife and children in a torched home last week, has been charged with murder, according to court records obtained by ABC News.

The 51-year-old New Jersey resident allegedly used gasoline to set fire to his Ocean Township home before dawn on Nov. 20 while his wife and two daughters were inside, according to an arrest warrant. All three escaped unharmed.

That same day, his brother's mansion in nearby Colts Neck, New Jersey, also burst into flames.

Authorities responding to the fire found the bodies of Keith Caneiro, Paul's brother and business partner, his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children.

Keith Caneiro had been shot, while the other three had been stabbed to death, police said.

Paul Caneiro now faces four counts of murder, one count of aggravated arson and two weapons charges, court records show.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.