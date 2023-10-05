Man allegedly tries to abduct University of Virginia student: Police

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

A man has been taken into custody one day after he allegedly tried to abduct a University of Virginia student, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene Wednesday night and found that the suspect's car had hit multiple other cars and trees before he fled, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

A woman was located at the scene who said the man tried to abduct her.

The victim, an unidentified woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim and suspect -- 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, Virginia -- did not appear to know each other, police said.

The Charlottesville Police Department released this photo of James Robert Allen. Charlottesville Police Department

Police said Thursday morning that "a heavy law enforcement presence" remained in the area as they searched for Allen, who was wanted on charges of abduction and strangulation or suffocation.

Police said Allen was taken into custody shortly after noon on Thursday.