Police said he "had exhibited a romantic interest in her in the past."

Man allegedly tried to break into co-worker's home with weapons, rope and handcuffs

A Michigan man who had a "romantic interest" in his former co-worker was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into her home with an "assortment of concerning items," according to police.

Levi Trahern Smith, a 34-year-old lawyer, was allegedly spotted "lurking" outside the woman's home in the middle of the night on Saturday and attempted to get in through a side door, the Oakland County prosecutor's office said.

Smith was found wearing latex gloves and carrying a backpack that contained a loaded handgun, a large knife, handcuffs, rope, masks, a hammer, a crowbar, duct tape and latex gloves, according to the Royal Oak Police Department.

Smith had previously been the woman's co-worker "and had exhibited a romantic interest in her in the past," police said.

He was caught after the woman was "startled from her sleep" and contacted police, who said they saw Smith attempting to walk away from the home before officers took him into custody.

Booking photo of Levi Trahern Smith. Royal Oak Police Department

"The quick thinking of the victim to contact police once she realized this dangerous situation was unfolding prevented a much worse outcome," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said. "As a result, the officers immediately located the suspect and took him into custody."

Smith has been charged with one felony count of attempted home invasion and one felony count of firearms violation.

His bond was set at $25,000.

He could not immediately be reached for comment at a phone number listed for his office.

"I am relieved that the victim was vigilant and contacted law enforcement immediately," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "Without the victim's call to 911 and the work of the Royal Oak Police, this situation could have been far worse."