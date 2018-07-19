Man allegedly put baby monitor in co-worker's bedroom that remained there for months

A Nashville woman said she made a shocking discovery in her own home earlier this year: A baby monitor hidden under her bed.

Her co-worker Christopher Neel, 35, was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, accused of wiretapping and aggravated burglary.

Morgan Conley said in the affidavit that she discovered the baby monitor transmitter under her bed on Feb. 17. When Conley found the monitor, she wasn't sure who was responsible, but said she suspected Neel.

Conley learned at work that two other co-workers found baby monitors under their beds, the affidavit said. On March 29, all three co-workers confronted Neel in a conversation they recorded at Conley's home.

"Neel admitted to Ms. Conley that he did in fact place the baby monitor underneath her bed, while no one was there," the affidavit said about the recording.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Neel said in the recorded conversation that when he was at a party at her home last year, he watched someone enter the code to unlock her door and then remembered the code to use later, according to the affidavit. Neel also allegedly admitted in the conversation that he put the monitor in her home in Nov. 2017.

"A few days later, Ms. Conley received a typed letter from Christopher Neel, admitting to placing the monitor in her home, and apologizing for his actions," the affidavit added. Conley said she gave the monitor, recording and letter to Nashville Police.

Neel was arrested Wednesday and charged with wiretapping and aggravated burglary, Nashville police told ABC News.

Though the two other co-workers also allegedly found monitors at their homes, as of Thursday, Neel has only been accused of wiretapping Conley, Nashville police said.

Neel is due in court on Aug. 7. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.