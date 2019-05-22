A man who allegedly swindled a woman he met online out of $80,000 may have similar victims in four other states, police say.

Part of the challenge in nabbing the suspect is that he has changed his name more than five times in 2 1/2 years, and he is believed to be back on the run, say officials in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

John Hill, as the suspect was known to his alleged victim in Duluth, Georgia, reportedly met the woman on Match.com on March 27 and then met up with her in person later the same day.

Gwinnett County officials posted an update about the case on their county website, and did not include the name or age of the female victim.

Match.com did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This is far from the first case where someone has allegedly been swindled out of a hefty sum by someone they met online.

A recent report by the California-based cybersecurity firm Agari details how online scammers prey on vulnerable people, with the Federal Trade Commission estimating that Americans lost $143 million in online romance scams in 2018.

The victim in the Georgia case reportedly told Gwinnett County police that the suspect told her he was a millionaire.

"During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together. They went house-hunting and selected a home they were interested in. Within a week of knowing one another, they agreed to get married," the county's update states.

via Gwinnett County Police

The victim reportedly gave the suspect $80,000 for the purchase of the house and furniture -- but after the money changed hands, all contact with the man ended, according to the Gwinnett County site.

Upon investigating, police discovered that the man lived with another woman and a child in Duluth, and had recently purchased a 2014 BMW.

Hill, 35, is reportedly accused of committing similar crimes in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey, according to the county's update.

He is now subject of an active warrant in the Gwinnett County case, where he faces a felony charge of theft by deception.