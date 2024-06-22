The victims are hospitalized in the intensive care unit, investigators said.

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to drown kids at Connecticut beach: Police

Two children are recovering in a Connecticut Intensive Care Unit after police officers stopped their father from allegedly trying to drown them at a West Haven beach early Saturday morning, according to investigators.

A West Haven Police Department patrol officer spotted an SUV parked at Dawson Avenue Beach around 2:30 a.m. and heard screaming from the water as the officer inspected the car, according to investigators.

The officer encountered Romney Desronvil, 41, with two children in the water, the police said.

In this screen grab from Google Maps Street View, Dawson Avenue Beach is shown in West Haven, Conn. Google Maps Street View

"As the officer entered the water the adult male continued to drift further away with the children all while screaming at the responding officers to 'stay back,'" the West Haven Police Department said in a statement. "It was obvious at this point that the male...was deliberately drowning his children."

Additional police officers and members of the fire department entered the water to assist, going as far as 100 yards from the shore, police said.

Officers were able to get the children away from their father and bring them back to shore to give life-saving measures before they were rushed to the hospital, investigators said.

Desronvil, a Queens, New York, resident, was arrested and charged with two counts each of attempted homicide and risk of injury, according to investigators.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.