Man arrested after attempting to access closed roadway near first lady's motorcade

"The individual struggled with uniform division officers," officials said.

A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly attempting to access a roadway closed off for Jill Biden's motorcade, according to the United States Secret Service.

The man was charged with assault on police, failure to obey, crossing a police line and resisting arrest, officials said.

"The individual struggled with uniform division officers and was ultimately placed into custody," the Secret Service told ABC News. "Two officers were sent to an area hospital for evaluation following the minor physical confrontation."

The first lady’s office declined to comment on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.