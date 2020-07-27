Man arrested for trying to kidnap child from mother as they sat in hotel room The man allegedly walked right into the room before the mother fought him off.

A man has been arrested after reportedly walking into a hotel room and attempting to kidnap a child right from their mother.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:41 a.m. on July 26 when the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the panicked mother informing them that a man had just entered the Tampa Bay hotel room where her and her offspring were before he allegedly tried to kidnap the child directly from her.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked in and picked up the child in front of the mother before she jumped up and was able to gain control of her child again causing him to walk out of the door.

The mother then escaped and called emergency responders to report the incident.

This photo from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows Gabriel Martin, 24, who now faces charges of Kidnapping, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery, and Violation of Probation after an attempted kidnapping at a Tampa hotel on July 26, 2020. Hillsborugh County Sheriff's Office

According to a statement released by police, the suspect, 24-year-old Gabriel Martin, then fled the scene of the attempted crime on foot and when the authorities arrived on scene to investigate, they were able to locate him hiding in some bushes at a nearby business park and was immediately placed under arrest.

"Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As a parent myself, I can't imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her. He will be charged to the fullest extent for his crimes."

Martin now faces charges of Kidnapping, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery, and Violation of Probation.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Martin was already on probation for possession of MDMA as well as armed burglary charges out of Manatee County, Florida.

It is unclear what Martin’s motivations for the crime were.

A trial date for Martin has not yet been set.