Police are looking to identify a man who told a Walmart salesperson that he was looking for something "that would kill 200 people."

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday Aug. 7, just four days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

The suspicious request was reported at a Walmart in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at around 7:11 p.m.

The Port St. Lucie police are asking for the public's help in finding the man, whose picture they have from security footage.

The man, who police say appeared to be 50 to 60 years old with grayish black hair and a goatee, approached a sales clerk and allegedly asked "can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?" according to the police press release.

The sales clerk, who was working in the sporting goods department, replied, "that isn't funny," police said.

Port St. Lucie Police

The man then allegedly replied "I know," before asking again if there was something he could be sold that would kill 200 people.

The police news release says that the man then left, and authorities are now looking to identify him.

This interaction allegedly took place at the Walmart located on Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

There have been two other incidents at Walmart stores in little over a week, including an incident at a in Mississippi Walmarts, where two across the country, the deadliest being the shooting at the El Paso store of the store's employees were shot and killed by an ex-employee, and a scare at a Walmart in Louisiana where two men who were arguing pulled guns on each other, sparking chaos among panicked customers.

There has been widespread talk of employees discussing a walk-out or sick-out in protest of the company continuing to sell guns in their stores. A Change.org petition on the matter has more than 46,000 signatories.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.