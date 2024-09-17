The family au pair, who he was having an affair with, was previously charged.

Man, au pair charged in double murder of wife, man months apart

A grand jury has indicted 39-year-old Brendan Banfield in the stabbing death of his wife and murder of another man in the couple's bedroom 19 months after the killing, according to Virginia's Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

Banfield is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Christine Banfield and shooting Joseph Ryan, 38, in February 2023.

Banfield's charging in the case comes months after the family's 24-year-old live-in au pair was charged in the case.

"We know Brandon Banfield and Juliana Magalhaes, the family au pair, were involved in a romantic relationship at the time of the murders," Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a press conference Monday.

Evidence photo shows Brendan Banfield and his au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhaes. Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's Office

Banfield was indicted on four charges of aggravated murder and one charge for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is accused of the premeditated murder of the two.

If convicted, he could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole. For the firearm charge, he could face a mandatory minimum of three years.

"The great investigative work of the Fairfax County Police Department led us to new information which was instrumental in securing today's indictment," Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said during the press conference.

Brendan Banfield was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. WJLA

Investigators would not reveal what new information led to Monday's arrest.

ABC News has reached out to an attorney for Brendan Banfield for comment.

The Banfield couple were married and living in their family home with their then-4-year-old daughter at the time of the murders.

Police responded to a 911 call from within the home on Feb. 24, 2023, and found Ryan dead in an upstairs bedroom as a result of gunshot wounds. Christine Banfield was found suffering from stab wounds.

Brendan Banfield's home in Fairfax County, Virginia. WJLA

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said they recovered two firearms and a knife from the home at the time of the murder.

Davis said he would not describe Ryan's relationship with anyone involved in the case because the investigation remains ongoing.

Police also carried out another search warrant at Banfield's house on Monday.

Magalhaes was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Ryan in October 2023. She has remained in custody since her arrest, according to police. Her trial is scheduled to begin in November.

The two are being held in the same adult detention center, according to Descano.