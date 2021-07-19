Man bit by alligator after falling off bike in Florida: Officials

First responders headed to the scene and loaded the victim into a helicopter.

A man said he was attacked by an alligator after falling off his bike in Florida on Monday, according to authorities.

The unidentified victim suffered serious injuries from the bite, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders went to the scene at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart and loaded the victim into a helicopter.

Stuart is about 34 miles north of West Palm Beach.