Man charged 34 years after fatal hit-and-run in Charlotte

A man has been identified and charged in a decades-old fatal hit-and-run in Charlotte, North Carolina, police announced Friday.

Herbert Stanback, 68, was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death in the 1989 killing of 52-year-old Ruth Buchanan, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Buchanan was crossing an intersection on Dec. 29, 1989, when she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop at a red light, according to police. The driver did not stop after hitting Buchanan and fled the scene.

Buchanan was transported to Charlotte Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. She died a day later.

Witnesses provided investigators with a description of the vehicle and a license plate number and detectives were able to determine the vehicle had been reported stolen.

In January 1990, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found a vehicle with a stolen license plate but were able to identify it by the tag number and confirmed it was the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

Investigators said they determined the vehicle was stolen from a car dealership in Charlotte.

But, the case remained open for 32 years due to lack of further evidence.

In 2022, detectives said they received a tip from an anonymous caller who identified a man the caller believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. Investigators then determined the person implicated in the tip was not involved in the incident.

As part of the investigation, investigators analyzed physical evidence that was recovered from the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and was still in evidence lockup at police headquarters.

Extensive DNA analysis and evidence examination allowed investigators to identify Stanback as a suspect in the case.

Stanback was already incarcerated in North Carolina, serving a 22-year sentence in connection with an unrelated case.

In March 2024, detectives interviewed Stanback and he admitted to driving the vehicle that struck Buchanan. Investigators determined he was incarcerated and on a work-release program at the time of the crash.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for a felony hit-and-run resulting in death. In June 2024, he was formally charged in the case.