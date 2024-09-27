Man charged with allegedly assaulting mail carrier delivering 'Harris for President' mailer

A Michigan man was charged Friday with allegedly assaulting a mail carrier over a "Kamala Harris for President" mailer that the mail carrier delivered to his mailbox.

Russell Frank Valleau, 61, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was charged by Oakland County, Michigan Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald with assaulting a mail carrier.

"The defendant was allegedly upset that he had received mail regarding presidential candidate Kamala Harris and allegedly said that he did not want that 'black b****' in his mailbox," according to press release from the Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor's office said. "He then called the mail carrier a 'black b****' and threatened the carrier. The mail carrier used pepper spray to stop the defendant."

Valleau was found nearby and taken into custody, according to the press release. He was charged with one count of ethnic intimidation, a felony, and one count of assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor, and was being held at the Oakland County Jail, the release said.

"In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote. Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race, or for doing their job. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases," McDonald said in the press release.

If convicted of ethnic intimidation, Valleau faces up to two years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000, according to the release, while the misdemeanor assault and battery charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a fine up to $500.