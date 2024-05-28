Man charged with 'misleading' woman into taking abortion pill

Robert Kawada, 43, is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

A Massachusetts man has been charged with misleading a woman into taking medication to end her pregnancy under the guise that he was giving her iron and vitamin pills, according to officials.

Robert Kawada, 43, and the woman were in a relationship when she became pregnant, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Kawada then allegedly secretly gave her a commonly used abortion pill while intending to end her pregnancy, ultimately resulting in her miscarriage, according to a preliminary investigation.

The woman is believed to have been given misoprostol, according to Ryan.

Kawada is charged with poisoning; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on pregnant person; and assault and battery on a household or family member in connection with misleading a woman who was known to him into taking medication to end her pregnancy, according to the DA.

Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March 15, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Allen G. Breed/AP, FILE

Kawada was arrested Friday by Watertown police and he will be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Tuesday.

Misoprostol is one of two medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of a medication abortion regimen, safe for up to 11 weeks of pregnancy. Misoprostol is prescribed to be taken between 24 to 48 hours after mifepristone.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.