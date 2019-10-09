Man convicted of cyberstalking, threatening Parkland victims' families

Oct 9, 2019, 9:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Police keep the campus secure as students arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the first day of school on Aug. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.PlayJoe Raedle/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 9, 2019

A 22-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of cyberstalking and sending threats over social media to families of the Parkland shooting victims.

Interested in Parkland school shooting?

Add Parkland school shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland school shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Parkland school shooting
Add Interest

Brandon Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts -- which had aliases including alleged Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz and serial killer Ted Bundy -- to target families and friends of Parkland victims from December 2018 to January, federal prosecutors in Florida said.

PHOTO:Shari Unger, Melissa Goldsmith and Giulianna Cerbono (L-R) hug each other as they visit a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
PHOTO:Shari Unger, Melissa Goldsmith and Giulianna Cerbono (L-R) hug each other as they visit a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.
(MORE: Parkland shooting 1 year later: Remembering the 17 victims of the school massacre)

Seventeen students and staff were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, allegedly by Cruz, a former student. Cruz is awaiting trial.

PHOTO: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed and injured multiple people, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

Some messages from Fleury were sent from the username "the.douglas.shooter" and had a profile picture of Cruz, prosecutors said.

(MORE: Security failures in Parkland school shooting included unlocked doors, no PA system)

One message said: "With the power of my AR-15, I take your loved ones away from you PERMANENTLY."

On Fleury's tablets, authorities found images of the targeted victims, screenshots of messages sent to victims as well as photos of Bundy, prosecutors said.

PHOTO: Brandon Fleury in a police booking photo. Broward County Sheriffs Office
Brandon Fleury in a police booking photo.
(MORE: Video of the confession by accused Parkland school shooter released)

Fleury, of Santa Ana, California, was convicted of interstate cyberstalking and interstate transmission of a threat to kidnap, prosecutors said.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 2.