Man looking for deer antlers discovers human skeleton instead

Cops say identifying the person could take a while due to the body's condition.

A man made a grisly discovery over the weekend when he discovered a human skeleton while looking for shed deer antlers.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after a man who was looking for antlers shed by dear near Humboldt, Kansas -- approximately 110 miles east of Wichita -- reported the discovery of human remains on his search through the area.

“On Saturday, March 18, at around 5:50 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance with the investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene,” according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. “Upon arrival they found human skeletal remains.”

The person whose remains were discovered has not yet been identified and authorities did not say how long they thought the body could have been there for, though they did confirm that identifying the individual would take longer than normal due to the condition it was discovered in.

“Positive identification is expected to take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains,” said the KBI. “Death investigations may be determined to be the result of homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident. No threat to the public exists related to this incident.”

An autopsy is scheduled to take place though police did not confirm when. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and made no mention of any possible connected missing persons reports that could be linked to the case.

The KBI is requesting help from the public and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 365-1400.