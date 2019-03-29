Two people have died in separate incidents at the Grand Canyon this week, including a tourist who fell 1,000 feet into the canyon while attempting to take photos.

The man fell early Thursday near Eagle Point at Grand Canyon West, an area that is also home to the popular Skywalk attraction. His body was recovered by helicopter later in the day and will be sent to a local medical examiner.

The man was identified as a visitor from Hong Kong in his 50s, who was part of a tour group visiting the area. His name has not been released, Grand Canyon West spokesman David Leibowitz said, according to the Associated Press.

"The thoughts and prayers of every Grand Canyon West employee remain with the loved ones of this individual and the members of the tour group," the park said in a statement.

The Skywalk is a U-shaped, glass-bottomed bridge that juts over the rim of the canyon, located on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation outside of the National Park.

In a separate incident, a body identified only as that of a foreign national was found Thursday in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon village, Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes told The Associated Press.

The cause of the person’s death is unclear and their relatives have not been notified. The National Park Service and the local medical examiner's office are investigating the death.

On average, the Grand Canyon sees two to three deaths each year from falls over the rim, park spokeswoman Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski told a website dedicated to the park.

The Grand Canyon attracts around 6.4 million visitors each year, making it one of the most-visited tourist attractions in the U.S.