Man dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow missing after setting off on paddle boat

Sep 16, 2019, 12:46 PM ET
PHOTO: Joshua Grant Hensley, seen in this undated photo released by police, was last seen on a paddle boat at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River, Florida, Sept. 14, 2019.PlayCitrus County Sheriff's Office
Search and rescue crews are looking for a Florida man who went missing after he took out his paddle boat, according to officials.

Joshua Grant Hensley, 43, was last seen by park rangers at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River, Florida, on Saturday evening after he set off on the boat toward Shell Island to watch the sunset, according to a release from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Hensley was dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, a main character in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series -- wearing "brown, colonial style pants," a brown bandanna and brown and white jacket -- when he left the shore, authorities said.

Hensley's paddle boat was found in King's Bay near Pete's Pier on Monday morning, and his car remained in the Hunter Springs parking lot, according to the release. There is no evidence indicating that he made it to Shell Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting in the search.